GPLA 2019: Seven Nominees for the Seventh Edition

We now know the names of the finalists for the 2019 edition of the Grand Prix of Literary Associations. The news finally broke, in sharp contrast with the usual deadlines of previous years. However, the GPLA Team justifies this delay by the complications due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its consequent restrictions. The date of the award ceremony, which is often held at the French Institute of Cameroon in Yaounde, has therefore not yet been scheduled.

In the meantime, here are the finalists for the GPLA 2019. We note once again in the final square the presence of the three Western languages ​​eligible for the GPLA, namely Spanish, English and French. As a reminder, African languages ​​are also eligible, a book in Kikongo was even nominated for the last edition.

GPLA 2019 Finals, Resarch Category:

– ”Cameroon 1884 – Present”, by Víctor Julius Ngoh, endorsed by ORES (Organization of Rural Éducation Simplicity).

– ”Le djihad à Ke-Macina”, by Ali Tounkara and Bassirou Gaye, endosed by Union des Écrivains du Mali.

– ”La construction de la nation en Afrique”, by Papa Ogo Seck (Senegal), endorsed by Club du Journal Universitaire.

Belles-lettres Category:

– ”The Old Drift”, by Namwali Serpell (Zambia), endorsed by Spirit of Book.

– ”Poema matemático”, by Gustavo Ponce Maldonado, endorsed by Academia literaria de la ciudad de México.

– ”La verticale du cri”, by Gaston-Paul Effa (Cameroon), endorsed by Maison de la Culture Française.

– ”Travellers”, by Helon Habíla (Nigeria), endorsed by Young Readers Club for Leaders.