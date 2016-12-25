Google+ Bamenda Online | The Northwest Cameroon @ a Click

Black Thursday In Bamenda

At least four persons have been confirmed killed, and one under very critical condition in hospital following street confrontations between the population and…

Cameroon winner to receive special award from Her Majesty The Queen

The Queen’s Young Leaders Programme is today delighted to reveal that 60 young people from across the Commonwealth, including Tobby Bond Njamngang from…

Bamenda In Ghost Town Mode

Bamenda, Capital city of the Northwest region has been activated into a ghost town mode following a general observation of the third week of…

Governor Lele Prevents Further Street Riots in Bamenda

I took the dexterity, humility and maturity of Northwest Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique to avoid another day of street protests and running battles in Bamenda when he ordered…

TADA and TDCS at Daggers Drawn Over Defunct SODEPA Land

TADA and TDCS at Daggers Drawn Over Defunct SODEPA Land

For the past few years, tension has gradually been building up to near volcanic proportion in the Locality of Tadu, Kumbo Central, between the people represented by the…

Bangolan Crisis: Silence Curfew Declared

WHO MISLED FON OF KEJOM KEKU?

Lioness Into Last Four

The Lioness of Cameroon are the first side to qualify into the last four of the 2016 African Female Cup of Nation with a hard…

UMS Loum Denied CAF Licence

Cup of Cameroon 64th final: NW Records Three on Six

Patrick Ekeng: Doctor charged with manslaughter of Cameroon international

Coton Sport defy 7000 Yosa Fans To Pull Tie

What does the Bible say about anger?

Question: "What does the Bible say about anger?" Answer: Handling anger is an important life skill. Christian counselors report that 50 percent of people who come in for counseling…

Why did God give us four Gospels?

Question: "Why did God give us four Gospels?" Answer: Here are some reasons why God gave four Gospels instead of just one: 1) To give a more complete picture…

Why does God allow natural disasters, i.e. earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis?”

Question: "Why does God allow natural disasters, i.e. earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis?" Answer: Why does God allow earthquakes, tornados, hurricanes, tsunamis, typhoons, cyclones, mudslides, wildfires, and other natural disasters?…

Morocco replaces South Africa as leading investment destination for renewable energy

    Morocco replaces South Africa as leading investment destination for renewable energy projects in Africa with Uganda taking second place     Johannesburg 16 November…

South Sudan: Salva Kiir removes Riek Machar as deputy leader

Nigeria Boko Haram: Scores of Refugees Starved to Death – MSF

DR Congo warlord Bemba jailed over war crimes

Impact of Early Marriage :Sexuality and Domestic Violence

UNICEF defines child marriage as “a formal marriage or union before 18 years of age.” While…

The Women Labour Force And Its Role In Globalization

Women and Occupational Health

Impact of Sharing Responsibilities Between a Man and a Woman

Eddy Bee releases visuals for new song titled ‘I Do’

The wait is over! The visuals for US based Cameroonian artiste; Eddy Bee’s new single; ‘I…

Stanis seeks redemption for Cameroon in new video ‘Faux Weh’

Blanche Bailly releases new single; ‘Let you go’—Sawa Romance

Wax Dey releases new videofeaturing Nasty C titled: ‘360’

BAYA, Bridging the digital divide between the Haves and Have Nots

Bamenda Online recently caught up with Ngasa Wise, the Director of BAYA Enterprises to find out…

Suspended GCE Examiner X-rays malpractices and Calls for Monono to be Investigated

Hon. Ayah speaks out after Supreme Court Appointment

Exclusive: Star footballer Ernest Nfor on Cameroon, his career in Europe and Azerbaijan

ENAM Results Scandal: PAP REACTS

From 2000 – 2009, Cameroon lost 6,000 Billion francs CFA due to incompetence of ENAM graduates.…

CPDM HITS THE APEX OF INSANITY

Subversion of Due Process: The Presidency and “Epervier”

Cameroon Government Prioritizes CRTV over Hospitals