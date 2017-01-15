Question of Religion View all

What is the conscience? Question: "What is the conscience?" Answer: The conscience is defined as that part of the human psyche that induces mental anguish and feelings of guilt when we violate it…

What sort of New Year’s Resolution should a Christian make? Question: "What sort of New Year’s Resolution should a Christian make?" Answer: The practice of making New Year’s resolutions goes back over 3,000 years to the ancient Babylonians. There…