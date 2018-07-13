PWD VS CANON – MATCH PREVIEW



DATE: SATURDAY JULY 14, 2018

VENUE: YOSA STADIUM, MILE SIX NKWEN

TIME : 3 :30PM

MATCH PREVIEW

PWD of Bamenda is just one win away from securing promotion back to the top tier championship, 13 years after they were relegated from the top flight. With just four games left for the ABAKWA BOYZ they could secure their elite one ticket, when Canon comes visiting this Saturday.

Canon will not be an easy ride for PWD, as the KPA_KUM are also poised to going back to the elite one championship, following their relegation last season. In what is described as the EL_CLASSICO, PWD, 1st on the elite two table with 48 points, will flex muscles with Canon, who are 4th with 44 points. In the away tie played at the FECAFOOT center in Odza, on Monday April 16, 2018, the two sides separated zero all.

PWD is coming into the game, after their 3#0 bashing of A.S Matelots of Douala on match day 25, while canon on their part had enough time to prepare for the game, as they were exempted from the 25th playing day.

RECENT FORM

PWD has recorded 5 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats, in the second round of the championship. Their last 4 home games have seen the ABAKWA BOYZ recording victories against cosmos, TKC, National polytechnic, and a draw against Racing.

Canon on their part has played 9 games in the second round of the championship, recording 5 wins (canon 1_0 cosmos, panthere 2_3 canon, Canon 1_0 Lion Blesse, Racing 0_1 Canon, Canon 3_1 Matelots) two draws (NUFC 1_1 Canon, Canon 1_1 Dynamo) and suffering two defeats (TKC 2_0 Canon, Canon 0_1 Etoa meki).

TEAM NEWS

In a telephone chat with Coach Jean Baptiste TOGUEM of PWD, he said all his boys are fit and ready for Saturday’s encounter. He explained that no player is suspended, and the treatment room is empty. So Coach Jean Baptiste TOGUEM has a complete group of players, to pick the 18 who will make the match squad on Saturday.

The coach further emphasized that there is nothing extra about the match on Saturday, saying his team is preparing just like in any other game. He pleaded on the fans to turn out as usual, to push their team to victory, promising an entertaining encounter.

Meantime, nothing has filtered on the side of Canon, concerning their travelling squad to Bamenda.

KEY STATS

✔PWD has the second best defense in the League, with just 15 goals conceded. Only TKC (12) has conceded less.

✔PWD is the only team in the Cameroon championships that has not tested defeat on home turf this season.

✔Canon has the second best attack in the league (32 goals scored) while PWD has the third best attack (31 goals scored). Only Avion (37), has done better than the two teams.

✔Canon’s Brice Sindjo and Kunde Emmanuel Junior, have scored a join total of 23 goals for Canon this season (Brice Sindjo 13 goals, Kunde Emmanuel 10 goals)

✔PWD’s Dhobit Clovis and Ahudu Lukong have scored 16 of PWDs 31 goals this season (Dhobit Clovis 8 goals, Ahudu Lukong 8 goals).

✔John paul Nzo Ngong has offered PWD 7 penalties this season, the highest in the elite two championship.

✔Julius Atengong has kept 4 clean sheets in 8 games for PWD, conceding just 4 goals.

BE THERE TO MAKE HISTORY WITH PWD.

By AFESEH APONG