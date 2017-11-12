J. Shenga Wins the Tam-tam Short Story Prize 2017

Cameroonian author J. Shenga is this year’s winner of The “Tam-tam Short Story” literary prize award. He was handed the parchment last Friday, November 10, 2017 in Douala after making the journey from his hometown (Bamenda) to collect this new trophy.

The Tam-tam Short Story Prize is a literary prize awarded jointly by the United Nations Educational and Scientific Organization – UNESCO Club of the University of Douala and the GPLA Team. The trophy was handed to the brilliant story teller on the occasion of the fourth edition of the GPLA Student Day (Journée de l’Etudiant-GPAL 2017).

J. Shenga author of "Cell Block" (Winner of BBC Short Story Competition 2002), and "The feast never ends" (collection of short stories short listed for the GPLA 2014), is the second laureate of the Tam-tam Prize, after the French poetess Marie Hurtrel who was honoured in 2015 in the maiden edition at the University of Yaoundé I, where the ceremony of the GPLA Student Day 2015 was held. Marie Hurtrel was awarded the Tam-tam Poetry Prize for her collection of poems entitled "Un tilleul au Cameroun".

In an interview after the ceremony, J. Shenga confided he was currently working on a novel. Another coming master piece we are eager to feast on…

During the ceremony, the UNESCO Club of the University of Douala benefited from a donation of one hundred books from the GPLA Team, amongst which was the novel by Eric Mendi"AFANE tittled “Forêt Equatoriale", and Felwine Sarr’s "AFROTOPIA", both winners of the last edition of the Grand Prix of Literary Associations, respectively in both the Belles-Lettres and Research Category.

Source: GPLA