SW Governor Appeals For Calm After Killing of Pupil

South West Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai has appealed for calm after the population of Molyko Check Point, Buea was infuriated by the shooting to death of a five year child by a gendarme officer. She was on her way to school. He assured the population that the law will punish those behind the killing, promising that “justice must prevail”

The governor, visibly shocked by the incident wondered in front of the irate population that had stormed his office with the corpse of the unfortunate child, why a child would be killed on her way to school when he is actively fighting for full school resumption.

“Early this morning, at police, gendarme checkpoint, a Gendarme officer stopped a car and the car refused to stop. He opened fire, against the car and we don’t know why. In the cause of that incident, a child who was being accompanied to school died” he explained.

In a spontaneous reaction, women wailed at the sight of the corpse, the crowd blocked streets, the rest of security control points in town instantly dismantled. The population marched to the governor’s office before descending to Molyko Stadium.

As confirmed by the governor, it’s not exactly clear what happened this morning leading to the death of 5 years old Caro Louis. Some at the scene said the gendarmes on control below the Molyko Stadium opened fire when the car she was in failed to stop. Unfortunately, the bullet caught her on the head, shattering her skull. She died on the spot. Population seized the suspected shooter and lynched him.

The incident has called to question the heavy military presence in the major towns of the NW and SW, with a security check Point at almost every major junction. Residents are more agitated about the extortion they carry out than on the security they are supposed to play.

By Abongwa Fozo