National View all

Politics View all

How the Biya Regime Missed An opportunity Offered by Kamto

The Colbert Factor How the Biya regime missed an opportunity offered by the Kamto-planned protests to score political points This reflection is inspired…

October 6, 2020Comments Off on How the Biya Regime Missed An opportunity Offered by KamtoRead More

Regional Election: Electorate Convene For Dec. 6, 2020

Regional Election: Electorate Convene For Dec. 6, 2020

Municipal councillors and 1st, 2nd and 3rd class chiefs (Fons in the NW) that make up the electoral college for regional elections have…

September 7, 2020Comments Off on Regional Election: Electorate Convene For Dec. 6, 2020Read More

Tubah Youths Celebrate Oliver Agho’s Victory

Tubah Youths Celebrate Oliver Agho’s Victory

The suporters of Agho Oliver, the newly elected member of parliament for Tubah-Bafut constituency took to the street of ENS Bambili on Tuesday…

April 8, 2020Comments Off on Tubah Youths Celebrate Oliver Agho’s VictoryRead More

Northwest View all

NCPBM Crusades Against Hate Speech and Xenophobia

The National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism –NCPBM has been holding regional campaigns against “Hate Speech and xenophobia” as a way of promoting living together…

June 20, 2021Comments Off on NCPBM Crusades Against Hate Speech and XenophobiaRead More

‘Kumbo Clean’ Reassures Population, No Pity on the Run

A massive  military operation code name “Kumbo Clean”,  lasting over a month and involving 300 men from the army, air force, gendarmarie and police has neutralised three separatist…

June 16, 2021Comments Off on ‘Kumbo Clean’ Reassures Population, No Pity on the RunRead More

Bamenda-Bafoussam Highway Secured, 2 Separatists Neutralised

Bamenda-Bafoussam Highway Secured, 2 Separatists Neutralised

Circulation on the Bamenda-Bafoussam High is guaranteed for  regular business transaction after the Cameroonian army dismantled possible threats of a separatists blockade as announced on social media. Two…

April 19, 2021Comments Off on Bamenda-Bafoussam Highway Secured, 2 Separatists NeutralisedRead More

Inclusive Land Use, A Solution To Farmer/Grazer Conflicts

Inclusive Land Use, A Solution To Farmer/Grazer Conflicts

Cultural Rights Conference Picks Inclusive Land Management As Solutions to Farmer-Grazer Conflicts The involvement of the Mbororo community members in the land management boards has been identified and…

March 26, 2021Comments Off on Inclusive Land Use, A Solution To Farmer/Grazer ConflictsRead More

More on Northwest

Bui: Military Operation Neutralized 12 Separatists

SOS: Covid-19 Cases On The Rise In NW

Sports View all

NWRL: Universal Soccer and Bafmeng Complete Semi-final Pairings

NWRL: Universal Soccer and Bafmeng Complete Semi-final Pairings

  Universal Soccer Academy of Bamenda and Bafmeng United have completed the semi-finals pairings of the Northwest Regional League Mini Interpools after victories over SIMAF…

August 15, 2021Comments Off on NWRL: Universal Soccer and Bafmeng Complete Semi-final PairingsRead More

NWRL: Bafut And FC Bamenda Pick up 1/2 Final Tickets in Style

NW D2 To Be Launched On Dec. 30th

Features View all

Esu: Traditional Mechanisms a Magic Portion to Resolving Framer/Grazer Conflicts

By Mildred Ndum Wung Esu, a village in Fungom Subdivision, Menchum Division of the Northwest Region, is headed by a Fon called ‘Mbe”. Esu is typically inhabited by…

March 12, 2021Comments Off on Esu: Traditional Mechanisms a Magic Portion to Resolving Framer/Grazer ConflictsRead More

Esu: Traditional Mechanisms a Magic-Portion To Resolving Farmer/Grazer Conflicts

Esu, a village in Fungom Subdivision, Menchum Division of the Northwest Region is typically inhabited by people of cross cultural practices. It is a fondom predominantly peopled by…

February 15, 2021Comments Off on Esu: Traditional Mechanisms a Magic-Portion To Resolving Farmer/Grazer ConflictsRead More

Ambazonia War: Destroying Anglophone Regions’ Economies

Ambazonia War: Destroying Anglophone Regions’ Economies

Cameroon Says Conflict Destroying Anglophone Regions’ Economies Cameroon says the economies of its troubled English-speaking western regions are collapsing as a result of the country’s four-year separatist conflict.  Officials…

September 4, 2020Comments Off on Ambazonia War: Destroying Anglophone Regions’ EconomiesRead More

Cameroon’s Paul Biya On Shaky Ground

Cameroon’s Paul Biya On Shaky Ground

The spiraling crisis in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions has tarnished President Paul Biya’s reputation in the West as an arbiter of stability in tenuous central Africa and could threaten…

September 10, 2018Comments Off on Cameroon’s Paul Biya On Shaky GroundRead More

Picture of the Week

Anglophone Crisis: Internally displaced makeshift home in the forest

Administration View all

B’da I Council Votes 769M For 2021 Budget

B’da I Council Votes 769M For 2021 Budget

 Bamenda I municipality will run on an estimated budget of 769 298 406 FCFA for the fiscal year 2021. This was voted at during a…

December 31, 2020Comments Off on B’da I Council Votes 769M For 2021 BudgetRead More

Circulation Of Bikes Restricted In Bamenda

Entertainment View all

ALAN Recognizes Uprising Talents in 4th Awards

ALAN Recognizes Uprising Talents in 4th Awards

The 4rd edition of Almost a Night Award (ALAN) took place on the 13th of December…

December 25, 2020Comments Off on ALAN Recognizes Uprising Talents in 4th AwardsRead More

RECAN-NW 2019 A Total Success

Tourism & Culture View all

“Cultural Diversity is an Asset, Not a Source of Conflict” NW Governor

“Cultural Diversity is an Asset, Not a Source of Conflict” NW Governor

Northwest governor, Adolph Lele Lafrique has described the rich cultural diversity of the Northwest region as…

January 27, 2021Comments Off on “Cultural Diversity is an Asset, Not a Source of Conflict” NW GovernorRead More

Fon Forchesirri III Is the New Fon Of Bamendakwe

Opinion View all

HOW TRUE ARE WE?

HOW TRUE ARE WE?

While in school, our teachers used to invite guests to give us talks. I do remember…

August 14, 2020Comments Off on HOW TRUE ARE WE?Read More

Asso-Prize 2019: An Interview with Doralicia Hernández Sánchez

Interview View all

Asso-prize 2018: An Interview with Françoise Huppertz, founder of El Calidoscopio

Asso-prize 2018: An Interview with Françoise Huppertz, founder of El Calidoscopio

El Calidoscopio, the winning association of the Asso-prize 2018 is based in Mexico. Last year, they…

May 25, 2019Comments Off on Asso-prize 2018: An Interview with Françoise Huppertz, founder of El CalidoscopioRead More

Building an Africa where SheDecides

Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Advertise Widget Zone