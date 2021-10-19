The suporters of Agho Oliver, the newly elected member of parliament for Tubah-Bafut constituency took to the street of ENS Bambili on Tuesday…

Municipal councillors and 1st, 2nd and 3rd class chiefs (Fons in the NW) that make up the electoral college for regional elections have…

The Colbert Factor How the Biya regime missed an opportunity offered by the Kamto-planned protests to score political points This reflection is inspired…

Cameroon’s General Delegation for National Security (DGSN) has announced July 1 as the new date to commence production of the country’s biometric passports, which…

Buea Regional Capital of the Southwest for most part is defilling the Monday lock down declared by seperatist fighters across the English speaking regions…

As part of activities to mark the Cameroon -UNICEF Cooperation work scheme for 2021-2022 a two day workshop held in Bafoussam, West region of…

Joseph Beti Asomo, Minister Delegate at the Presidency in-charge of Defense arrived Bamenda early Wednesday morning for a series of meetings with administrative and…

Northwest View all

NCPBM Crusades Against Hate Speech and Xenophobia The National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism –NCPBM has been holding regional campaigns against “Hate Speech and xenophobia” as a way of promoting living together…

‘Kumbo Clean’ Reassures Population, No Pity on the Run A massive military operation code name “Kumbo Clean”, lasting over a month and involving 300 men from the army, air force, gendarmarie and police has neutralised three separatist…

Bamenda-Bafoussam Highway Secured, 2 Separatists Neutralised Circulation on the Bamenda-Bafoussam High is guaranteed for regular business transaction after the Cameroonian army dismantled possible threats of a separatists blockade as announced on social media. Two…