Qatar 2022: Cameroon One More Hurdle Away

Cameroon’s national team has overcome the first hurdle on is path to the world Cup in Qatar next year with a 1-0 victory over the Elephants of Ivory Coast in Douala yesterday. The victory took Cameroon to 15 points, two above their opponent, hitherto the group leader till the end of that match.

Cameroon qualifies for the next stage, a two legged encounter in March 2022 against one of the 10 group winners. The five winners of the aggregate encounter will represent Africa in Qatar.













The lone gaol in the entertaining encounter was scored at the 22 minutes by Carl Toko Ekambi as beat Sylvain Gbohouo in the Ivorian goal.

Earlier in the day, Algeria were held by Burkina Faso to a two-all tie to hold on to top spot in the group just like Nigeria that clinched qualification despite being held at home by Cape Verde in Lagos.

The 10 sides that have qualified include the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Mali, Morocco, Algeria, Cameroon, Nigeria, Tunisia and Senegal.

By Abongwa Fozo











