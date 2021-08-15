NWRL: Universal Soccer and Bafmeng Complete Semi-final Pairings

Universal Soccer Academy of Bamenda and Bafmeng United have completed the semi-finals pairings of the Northwest Regional League Mini Interpools after victories over SIMAF of Mbengwi and Rush FM FC.

Bafmeng overpowered SIMAF 3-2 in the first encounter while Universal Soccer Academy beat Rush FM by 2-1 in the second match played at the P.S Ntaafi School Field, Bamendakwe.

Yesterday FC Bamenda and Bafut Rangers had qualified at the expense of Santos and Kumbo Strikers in that order.

The results means Bafmeng United will face Universal Soccer Academy while Bafut Rangers will clash with FC Bamenda on Thursday for a spot in the finals to be played on Sunday 22 August 2021.

The winner of the finals will represent the region in the national interpools to qualify teams I to the Elite Two championship in Cameroon.

By Abongwa Fozo