NWRL: Bafut And FC Bamenda Pick up 1/2 Final Tickets in Style
Bafut Rangers FC has booked a spot into the last four of the Northwest Regional League mini interpools. This follows 3-nil victory over veteran side Kumbo Strikers on Saturday August 15, 2021.
In the second match of the day, Santos FC suffered a 0-2 defeat to FC Bamenda. Bafut FC will challenge FC Bamenda in the semi finals .
The other quarter final matches comes up on Sunday August 15, 2021. SIMAF FC of Mbengwi will clash with Bafmeng United and in the second match, Universal Soccer will take on Rush FM football club. The wineeds will book a date for the other semi finals.
All the matches are taking place at the PS Ntaafi refurbished school Field Bamendakwe. Present at the stand to watch these matches were the officials of FECAFOOT Northwest led by the president Mbigha Felix, the President and officials of PWD Bamenda, and ACEEF members.
By Abongwa Fozo.