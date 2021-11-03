NW FECFAOOT: New Mandate, Same Priorities
Newly elected NW FECAFOOT chair, Mbigha Felix Njah has promised to continue the fight to see that the Northwest Region has a befitting sporting infrastructure. He made the promise after his re-election at the helm of the NW Bureau on Monday November 1, 2021.
“I have been trying my best to see that I solve all the problems that we have in our region and the most particular problem we had was infrastructure”
Mbigha Felix said before his mandated was cut short by a decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport – CAS in January this year, he had been hard working towards archiving this target, adding the his re-election was a mandate given him to move on. “I will be going back to fight for the stadium to come back as we started the fight.”
“I have gone to a certain extend where I can continue and see that come to pass… I have met the Prime Minister already and he is working on that project” Adding he and others are effectively pushing him to keep to the promise he made in Bamenda.
He also announced that he has been working with UNDP to develop the Ntaafi PS School Field to bring it up to standard that can be use for elite games.
Mbigha Felix is amongst the six delegates that will be representing the NW at the federal elections on Deecember 11, 2021 in Yaounde to push for the interest of the region. Also amongst the six delegates is Agho Oliver, MP for Tubah Bafut Constituency. Its expected that as MP he will use his position to lobby the powers that be for the construction of a stadium in Bamenda.
The NW region will also designate a member to the Federal Executive Bureau of FECAFOOT that will be charged with defining and directing the policies and direction of Cameroon football.
By Abongwa Fozo