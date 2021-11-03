NW FECAFOOT Election: Mbigha Gets Overwhelming Mandate
Incumbent NW FECAFOOT chairman, Mbigha Felix Njah has been re-elected by football stake holders in the region to pilot the affairs of the NW regional bureau of the FA for the next four years. Mbigha Felix who was elected to the same post just over two years ago was given another opportunity to continue with his plan of action for the region following the dissolution of the previous board by a decision of the Court For Arbitration and Sport-CAS.
Mbigha garnered 19 of the 20 votes with his opponent, Chi Ivo picking up no vote. He will be assisted by Japhter Pase, elected 1st Vice chairman and Nnu Sixtus Nyia who ran unopposed for position of 2nd Vice Chairman.
The real battle was for the position of six delegates to represent the region in the federal election. Nine candidates vied for the six positions. Mbigha Felix, Agho Oliver, Blaise Yoye, Fomum Victorine and Fai Sale were elected in the first hurdle with at least 13 votes of the 20. Murum Divine, Soh Simplis and Atah Robert forced to face up in a runoff after all three could secure only 11 votes each.
Soh Simplis emphatically won the rerun gathering 12 votes against four each for his opponents.
The battle ground now shifts from the regions to the nation’s capital Yaoundé where the election of the federal executive bureau will hold on December 11, 2021.
By Abongwa Fozo