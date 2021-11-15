Ntanche Parish Celebrates 1st PC Day













Christians of the Ntanche Parish came out in their numbers on Sunday to celebrate their first PC day as a Parish the during 64th edition of the Presbyterian Church day on 14 November, 2021 . The Parish Pastor the Rev. Arioh Daniels used the the theme of the celebration “wake up and shine” to encouraged his flock to wake up from slumber and seize the opportunity presented to them by God.

In a service that was broadcast live over CBS radio, the Rev. Arioh did not only admonished his flock, but also those following live on radio to turn back to God by heeding to the call of the Prophet Isaiah as he reminded the Israelites of old who had departed from God.

To the Rev. Arioh, the “Church has cried but its like God has abandoned us” because as “as a nation, as a church and as a people, we have abandoned God” and instead turn to jujus, the guns and our own power. Citing the current crisis in Cameroon as an example, he said the rampant killing, kidnapping, extortion and deteriorating situation in Cameroon is a sign that we have departed from God. We now believe in the power of the gun, in our own ability to find solutions instead of God.

We no longer look up to God he added, tasked all “to wake up and turn to God to shine” He said all human efforts have failed us insisting that “we cannot shine if we don’t pray, we cannot shine because we have a low spirit of giving and we cannot shine because we think that we can do it all by ourselves”

His message echoed that of the Moderator, Rt. Rev Fonki Samuel Forba to Prebyterian on the PC Day. In it, he encouraged Presbyterians to wake up and shine especially with the crisis in the North West and South West Regions and the COVID-19 Pandemic and that Christians should emerge from these crisis stronger and better and able to build bridges of love with one another.

Besides the sermon, the Christians and guests were also treated to performances by the different groups and choirs of the Church in Ntanche, which included choral singing, parade by the Young Presbyterians, drama, bible drills and memory verses.

Earlier in the day, the groups participated in a bible quiz and brain trust before taking part in a procession. The different church groups and choirs processed from three different directions of Ntanche to converged on the church house.

CYF Akwena won the first prize in singing followed by Hallelujah Choir Ntanche and CWF Ntanche. While CYF Ntanche, CMF Ntanche and CYF Akwena scooped the first three prizes in bible quiz and CMF Ntanche, CYF Akwena and CYF Ntanche were the winners in the brain trust in that order.

The PC Day is celebrated every second Sunday in November. The day commemorates the independance of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon from the Basel mission on November 14th 1957 at Ntanfoang Bali. This was the first time Ntanche was celebrating the PC day as a Parish. Made of of PC Akwena and Ntanche, the status of a new parish is expected t be confirm in the next synod meeting of the PCC. Ntanche has been existing as a congregation under Bamendakwe Parish until June 2021 when the Rev. Arioh Daniels was posted there as Parish Pastor. The parish has a Christian population of over 250 communicants and about 500 Christians in total

By Gilla Everdine in Ntanche











