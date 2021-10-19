NDEFRU MELANIE WINS PIONEER BLOGGERS AWARD

The promoter/ CEO of civiclens.info, Ndefru Melanie, has emerged winner of the maiden edition of the Cameroon Bloggers Association better known by it’s French acronym ABC. ABC is an association that is out to promote bloggers across the nation, through different capacity building sessions to beef up content and writing style, with all media persons who have decided to carve a niche online.

According to Ndefru Melanie, when she first heard about the ABC Awards coming up, being a maiden edition, she was excited because online journalism is now in the spotlight, selling faster and better.”As a nominee I felt elated, ABC gave me visibility, I discovered my followers started growing from my different social media handles and then I began recieving a few calls from persons who wanted us at Civiclens to do some work for them and on behalf of the team at Civiclens.info, I wish to show gratitude for being selected by the jury to top the category for Politics and Economy, I think it is a start for the Civiclens and that this should rather keep us proactive more than ever before, while we make impact through our news articles” Ndefru Melanie said.

The satisfied laureate has expressed gratitude to her family and ABC with the promise to continue working hard to earn more awords. “For the audience we serve, we say thank you. Keep being there for us, we pray you support us all the way. We remain open to all your opinions and criticisms and pray for better days in the future, we have hopes to cross paths with sound minds filled with Wisdom in order to achieve our Goal.”

To all young writers or Journalists joining the fold, Ndefru Melanie says “Don’t give up. The race is not for the Swift, the road to success is rocky and let them remember the media will always be between the rock and a hard place. They shouldn’t relent efforts but remain focus on the ABC awards.” She made this statement as a way to encourage younger ones who where at the verge of giving NDEFRU MELANIE WINS PIONEER BLOGGERS AWARDup to continue to do their job deligently.

It is important to not that Ndefru Melanie was a former broadcaster with Radio Hot Cocoa Bamenda, Station Manager of Wum Community Radio, former reporter for Cameroon’s lone English language daily newspaper, The Guardian Post, contributor for The Sun. Ndefru Milanie has an unmatched interest in blogging with politics, economic, health and development as her areas of interest and she emerged winner from a group of four nominees in her category to grab one of seven awards for the night in the domain of Politics and Economic.

By Gilla Everdine