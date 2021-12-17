Mola AFCON Mascot In Bamenda













Mola, the African Cup of Nations 2021 (AFCON) mascot was in Bamenda, Thursday December 16, 2021 on its official tour of the 10 regions of the country.

He was received by the Secretary General of the region, Mviang Mekala at the Governor’s Office explanade. He thanked the minister of Sports and Physical Education for taking measures to see that the mascot came to Bamenda despite the fact that the region is not hosting any pool of the AFCON 2021.

The City Mayor Paul Achombong expressed pride to see that the mascot was in Bamenda, it came along with the official AFCON ball the “toghu”, part of which is found on it green shirt, symbolizing the grass field traditional outfit.

Mola went on a tour of some major streets of Bamenda, under heavy security escort. The caravan left Station and went through Finance Junction- Mobile Nkwen-Cow Street-Ngen Junction-Ntamulung-Veterinary Junction-Sonac Street-City Chemist Round About-Commercial Avenue-Savana Street-Old Town and back through Veterinary and Ngen junctions to Station.

Through out it’s tour, students and pupils came out to wave at Mola, commuters, bike riders, sellers and residents lined some streets to have a glance while others tried to get pictures.

Mola is a name from the coastal people of the Southwest which means friend or brother. The Mascot symbolizes the friendship and brotherly love the people of Cameroon have reserve for the rest of Africa during the competition.

The AFCON 2021 will hold from the 9th of January to the 6th of February with 24 teams participating. Matches will be played in Bafoussam, Limbe, Douala, Garoua and Yaounde.

By Abongwa Fozo












