MINDEF Announces Changes In Strategy Against Separatist Fighters

Joseph Beti Asomo, Minister Delegate at the Presidency in-charge of Defense arrived Bamenda early Wednesday morning for a series of meetings with administrative and security officials following the gruesome killing of 15 soldiers and the destruction of two armoured vehicles at Bamessing-Sabga on September 12, 2021.

The minister announced a change of military strategy against the separatist fighters and called on the population to collaborate with security forces to eradicate the separatist scourge.

The meetings held at the HQ of the 5th Joint Military Region was attended by administrative officials headed by the Governor of the Northwest region Adolphe Lele Lafrique, top ranking security officials and the attorney general of the NW Region.

The Minister said “the defense and security forces remained united…in the conduct of operations” and that “readjustment and actions will be deployed without delay”

He also called on the “patriotic support” of all the daughters and sons of Cameroon for peace to reign in Cameroon while also once more calling on those that have picked up arms to “irrespective of their location to lay down arms and allow a return to normal life” and to permit the reconstruction process decided by government to go on unhindered.

Following two attacks on defense and security forces within the space of two weeks in Bamesing-Sabga (Ngoketunja) and Kikaikom (Bui) by terrorist forces that caused the death of not less than 20 soldiers and three vehicles destroyed, with the used of RPG launchers, the military spokesman Navy Captain Atoufack Guemo Cyrille Serge in a release said military intelligence has found links between the separatist and violent fundamental groups out of the country. This support, the Defence Ministry believes, has equipped the separatists with deadlier weapons.

Bet

The minister ended by extending the condolence of the Head of State to the family of the fallen soldiers. He praised the bravery in maintaining the territorial integrity of Cameroon and the lives and property f Cameroonians.

By Abongwa Fozo