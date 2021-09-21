MINCOM/UNICEF Create Media Platform To Achieve Goals

As part of activities to mark the Cameroon -UNICEF Cooperation work scheme for 2021-2022 a two day workshop held in Bafoussam, West region of Cameroon from the 14th to 15th of September 2021. The workshop brought together mangers and program chiefs of some community proximity radio stations from both the West and Northwest regions

The workshop was aimed at “setting Up of Regional Platforms of Local Radio Stations In The North West and West Regions” This platforms will from henceforth oversee the functionality of the core principles of UNICEF, being Education, Malnutrition, birth registration and vaccination.

Rodolph Ngouah Minko, representing the Governor of the West region, Awah Fonka Augustine, said the platform created was a stitch in time as it will amplify the fight against Covid-19 and get more vaccinated against the disease. The over 20 radio stations in the various communities will be doing the same thing at once and the impact will be greatly felt across the community

Also present at the workshop were the Regional Delegate of Communication NW and West regions, the focal point of the project Mrs Suzanne A. Zogo, and UNICEF representatives.

A bureau was put in place to lead the activities of the platform in both regions. The NW bureau was baptized PRERACOD is made up of

The Regional Coordinator-Grace Ngwafor

The secretary General-Fonguh Primus

The Financial secretary-Juliette Afunue

The program sector Priority officer-Ntam Jude

The Resource Mobilisation and Education officer-Awah Micah

The Laison officer-Laurent Checksobe

The Treasurer-Nimpa Francis

The Monitoring and evaluation officer-Mildred Ndum

NW Regional Delegate of Communication, Celestine Njike promised to throw his weight behind the new bureau to enable them accomplish the task ahead of them. He also employed members of various commissions appointed to be hard working and to apply a lot of professionalism in the execution of their work by getting specialist in the various domains of interest to handle the programs because the impact expected to be felt will largely depend on the things that will be produced and aired on the various radio stations ranging from spots, micro programs , interactive programs and magazines.

The NW team will also focus on issues bordering IDP Children, Child Trafficking, drug abuse, Gender based Violence, Sexual abuse, forced marriages amongst others.

PRERACOD NORTHWEST therefore has as main objective to be actively involved through their programs in the promotion of peace, give feasibility to local developmental projects and a platform for program exchanges geared at developing partnership with other national structures all in a bit to promote peace.

By Anyam Yvette in Bafoussam