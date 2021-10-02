Killing of Two Ex-fighters From DDR B’da Under Investigation

The circumstances leading to the death of two ex-combatants of the DDR centre in Bamenda is under investigations by the security forces to establish what actually happened. Northwest Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique during a visit to the DDR centre Saturday October 2, 2021 assured the inmates and authorities of the centre, the family members of the deceased and hierarchy that all measures have already been taken to conclude the investigation and give them a befitting burial in their native Ako Sub-division, Donga Mantung Division.

The governor appealed through the coordinator of the DDR centre for the family members to work in close collaboration with the SDO of Donga Mantung and his office to so that we all mourn together these “two ex-fighter who decided to join the DDR camp and to start a new life, made up of patriotism, love of the nations emblem, hard work and to rebuild better our beloved Northwest region”

He further appealed to the inmates of the centre to continue to rely on “the DDR, the DDR leaders, and the government” because the state has their interest at heart.

Earlier, the Regional Chief of the DDR Centre, Kum Henry Ichu said Wamely Sanda Justice and Tabeh Ekwebu lost their lives on Sunday 26th September, following an unfortunate incident at the Ntambang Intergrated Health Centre and that their death “has brought immense sadness to all of us in the DDR family and we are still to come to terms with the loss” He however reiterated the “untiring motivation to use the DDR as a springboard to bring lasting peace in our fast socially degenerating community”

Mr. Kum Henry reminded all that the inmates in the centre and “young boys and girls who have decided to turn their backs to violence and socially unacceptable behavior” and for all to accept these “repentant children and actively take part in their re-insertion into our society without attaching any strings to their acceptance”

The Senior prefect of the inmates thanked the governor and his entourage for thinking about them at such difficult times. He was visibly worried about the situation and expressed concerns and doubts about where we are heading to. He said government has forgotten about them and the purpose for which the centre was created.

The mayor of Bamenda II, Peter Chenwi advised the inmates to listen to the authorities and trust in them and their ability to find a solution to most of their worries. He enjoined them to use the services of his office and that of the DO, SDO, regional Assembly and Governor whenever the needs arises. He instantly asked the Chief of the Centre to give him five names to be recruited at the Bamenda II council and to pay the registration fees amounting to 200,000 frs for the nine candidates in the centre for the GCE O/L and A/L.

The governor handed over five bags of rice, two cartoons of soap, a carton of magi cubes, 25 buckets, the sum of 400,000 frs and an additional 200,000 frs from the mayor of Bamenda to the inmates.

The DDR Centre was created by the Head of State for separatist fighters in the Northwest and Southwest regions and book haram fighters in the Far North region who willing drop their arms to be reintegrated and re-inserted into the society.

The centre train inmates in various trades including hairdressing, farming, tailoring, livestock breeding, driving, computer litracy, psycho-spiritual and psycho social counseling and basic education.

By Abongwa Fozo.