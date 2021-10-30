“General Cross and Die” Finally Crossed













Notorious Amba General “Cross and Die” has been neutralized in a special operation carried out on October 29, 2021. He was amongst six others killed in different operations within Mezam in the past 24 hours.

According to information by military officials, he was killed in the locality of Tamafeh in Mankon. The information of his death was confirmed by Capo Daniel Deputy Defense Chief of the Ambazonian Defense Forces- ADF in a social media video released today.

The exact details behind the killing of “Cross and Die” are still sketchy as defense officials will not want to comment on the operation. But Capo Daniel in his video release said he was ambushed by security officials in two unmarked civilian vehicles after attending a funeral service. His body guards he continued were unable to protect him. He also announced that his second in command will take over control of Tankah.

Capo Daniel announced a lock down this Saturday to observe his death but this lock down was largely unheeded to. Many instead went about with their routine activities.

Bamenda Online also gathered that a certain Princewill who masterminded the attack early Friday morning on the Bamenda-Santa highway, around Akum was also killed in a special ops at Mile 87, Bali Road. He was killed with five others. the ADF also confirmed they lost men in the attack and that a lady was wounded in the cross fire.

The lifeless body of Cross and Die was left at the Hospital Round About where onlookers watched in bewilderment.

General Nka Valère, commander of the 5th Joint Military Region and his close aide also showed up at the Hospital Round About.

Cross and Die was the Commander of the Ntankah Barrack and is said to be responsible for several kidnappings and killing around Bamenda. His death comes to add to others recently neutralized by the security and defense forces like Generals Mad Dog, Lion, Tiger and Trouble.

There are also reports that another special Ops narrowly missed exterminating the notorious General No Pity in Akeh recently.

Improved intelligence gathering by the security forces, cooperation with the population and increasing disagreement amongst the different seperatists groups has helped the military score major successes against the seperatists fighters.

by Abongwa Fozo












