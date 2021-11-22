FEHACU 2021 D-Day -4: Bamenda III Youths clean festival venue













Thousands of youths from across Bamenda III municipality have cleaned the Nkwen Fon’s Palace which shall be the venue of the maiden edition of the Bamenda III Festival of Heritage Arts and Cultures (FEHACU) 2021.

The youths turned out within the early hours of November 22, 2022 to keep their palace clean.

According to George Ngu, Youth leader from Mbessi just coming to clean the palace is already an uncommon achievement for the maiden edition of the Bamenda III Festival of Heritage Arts and Cultures.

“I am so happy that this event is coming to our village. We have come out as youths to work and clean our palace because this is where the event will be. We want to make sure that those who will be coming will meet a venue deserving of the Bamenda III people. I thank the Mayor and Our Fon for thinking about this.” He said.

His Majesty Fon Azehfor III of Nkwen has expressed satisfaction with the turn out of all his quarters and has indicated that the carnival to open the event will be key for all on Friday 26 November , 2021.

“I came out just to thank you for the love you have shown to this Palace and to the culture of Nkwen. I am inviting you to come out massively on Friday in the morning to walk and show the world our culture. Let the men be in their cultural attire just like the women.” The Fon said

“I lack words to thank you. Your turnout is evident that you have accepted to take over the cultural values of our municipality. Again I thank you. Let us make this bigger on the 26 and 27 because there shall be no dull moment.” Mayor Fongu Cletus Tanwe corroborated.

Some of the youths have described the cleaning of the palace as the best action by the youths so far in Bamenda III. According to many, considering that the palace is home to all, the cleaning should be a regular activity.

The Bamenda III Festival of Heritage Arts and Cultures (FEHACU) opens on Friday 26 November 2021.











