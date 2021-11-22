FEHACU 2021: Beauty Pageant Contestant Offers Brooms at Venue Cleaning













One of the contestants of the Bamenda III Festival of Heritage Arts and Cultures (FEHACU) beauty pageant has offered brooms to youths who turnout for the cleaning of Nkwen Fon’s Palace being the venue of the maiden edition of the festival. Tita Princess Wanki 19yrs Studying Business Managent at the University of Bamenda stormed the palace in the morning of 22 November 2021 with bundles of brooms for those who came to clean the palace.

While distributing the brooms, Princess said she was motivated by the need to keep the festival venue clean so that visitors will be comfortable while at the Nkwen Fon’s Palace. According to Princes Tita, this can contribute to making her winner of the Miss FEHACU contest.

The other four contestants include Asah Nadia Sirri 20yrs and holder of the Advanced Level Certificate, Fuh Nadege Bih 17years studying Accounting and Finance, Ijang Julienne 25yrs involved in Handicraft and Arts and Blandine Ngewoh 19 from the Faculty of Arts University of Bamenda.

The winner of the Miss FEHACU contest shall be known at the end of Saturday 27 November 2021 being day two of the festival. The Bamenda III Council has announced huge prizes for the winners.













Source: FEHACU