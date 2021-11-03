FECAFOOT: NW Delegate Hon. Agho to Hunt for Stadium
Hon. Agho Oliver, one of the six elected NW FECAFOOT Delegates has promised to use his position to bring the much needed sporting infrastructure that the Northwest badly crave for. Speaking after last Monday’s election, the Member of Parliament for Tubah and Bafut said he considered himself “a hunter ” and “I know where to hunt, I know how to canvass, and I know how to lobby”
Agho Oliver who came second after re-elected NW FECAFOOT chair with 16 votes for the position of delegates to the Fecafoot General Assembly out performed established names like Atah Robert, Murum Divine and Jani Benedict Bahazah who completely failed to make the list.
To Hon. Agho, “it was a wise decision for me to join the team this time around” adding he is not new in football and was driven by his passion for football to represent this region at the national level.
The motivation behind his decision he added was the poor state of infrastructure “When you look at our present situation of infrastructure in our region, I thought it wise that I should come in to contribute my own quarter”
Hon. Agho Oliver formerly Secretary General for FECAFOOT NW before the National Bureau lead by Tombi Aroko was dissolved by CAS. he has promised to lent his weight behind the Chair to see that this present mandate brings to the NW a stadium.
The NW region currently counts four elite teams, PWD and Yong Sport in the Elite One, Bafut Ranger in Elite Two and Vision Sports in the Women Super League. All this team play their home matches at the under standard Yong sport Academy Stadium at Mile VI Nkwen
By Abongwa Fozo