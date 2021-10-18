D’LA: CAMP trains journalists on how to fact check covid-19 information

Some 20 Journalists practicing in the Littoral Region and media Professionals from other parts of the country have received skills on fact checking in Covid-19 reporting. This was during a one day recycling workshop organized by the Cameroon Association of Media Professionals, CAMP at the Littoral Regional Delegation for Communication Thursday October 14.

Opening the workshop, CAMP national Vice president, Ms Noella Ebob Bisong said “in an era of social media communication where the power to inform lies in the hands of all and sundry, there is the danger to serve fake news or half truths to the public just with a click. Such misinformation has been rife since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.” Its for this reason she said that the Cameroon Association of Media Professionals with partners organised this fact checking workshop to end suh evil.

Earlier, the littoral regional delegate for communication Mme Marie Laure Moukoko, lauded the initiative by CAMP to organise such a workshop and promised to support future initiatives geared towards improving journalists’ skills.

The main trainer at the workshop Ms Laure Ndanglay from the DefyHate Office in Yaounde took time off to explain the importance of checking facts before publishing them.

At the end of the recycling workshop on fact checking sponsored by UNESCO and the European union, participants like Maureen Ndih and Fon Rene Marquez said such a workshop is a stitch in time and will go a long way to helping them write properly verified information to the public at all times.

The Cameroon Association of Media Professionals was created in 2005 and is implanted in six of 10 Regions of the country. The Association empowers its members through regular workshops like that of Douala to have a better leverage on their duty to inform, educate and entertain.

By Gilla Everdine