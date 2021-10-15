DDR B’da Bids Farewell to Fallen Inmates

Sand and Ekwabu were killed Ntambang Intergrated Health CentreThe wake service without corpse of two ex-fighters from the Bamenda DDR Centre, Sanda Justice and Ekwebu Tabe, killed last September 29, was held Friday October 15, 2021 at the centre.

The Rev. Pastors Walter Ngufor and Bonji Wilson reminded all to put the past behind them for death is the uninvited guest in our lives and is no respecter of our status.

Using scriptural reading from Hebrew 9:27 and Revelation 13:14, Rev Bonji made it clear that it’s appointed for man to die. But the question is whether he died in the Lord. The two ex-fighters were already on the path of repentance reason why they abandoned their old lives to come to the DDR for a fresh start he added. This was buttress by Pastor Ngufor who said no matter what happens, God is the Almighty and knows our begining and end. Vengence he said “belongs to the Lord.”

In their eulogies, the Senior Prefect of the centre, family members and friends all accepted to have come to terms with their passing away, acknowledging that it was their path already chosen. The Senior Prefect called on those still in the bushes not to be discouraged by their death because death above all is inevitable.

Kum Henry Ichu, Regional Chief Of DDR NW assured the family that their sons will be given a befitting burial in their native land. He called on every Cameroonian to be a peace crusader, instead of seeking to make gains out of the unfortunate situation that happened out of the centre. Investigations he said are still ongoing to establish the facts behind their killing.

Mr. Kum also made it clear that the DDR Centre is a peace building institution and is presently well equipped, up to standard and still the best tool for the rebuilding process in the ongoing crisis. He promised that such accidents will never happen again and those still reluctant to drop their arms should seize the opportunity and come to the centre.

The bodies of the ex-fighters will be removed from the Bamenda Regional Hospital Mortuary and transported directly to Ako Subdivision, Donga Mantung for burial on Saturday.

by Abongwa Fozo