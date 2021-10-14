Covid-19: Bamenda Journalists Pick Skills To Counter Disinformation

Mid career media professionals in Bamenda have on Thursday 14 October upped their skills on countering the spread of fake news on the nouvelle corona virus, in a one day workshop organized by the Cameroon Association of Media Professionals-CAMP.

Solomon Agborem, National President of CAMP opening the event called on mid career journalists to stay with facts, verify and cross check their stories before releasing. This he said will help curb the spread of fake news on the corona virus.

The participants explored basics facts about fact checking, how to spot fake news, the differences between misinformation, disinformation and malformations.

Workshop facilitator Pedmia Shatu, a certified fact-checker explored the different ways to fact check a story, the various tools available to the journalist to ascertain the veracity of images, stories and publications that carries fake news.

she pointed out that only stories, videos or audio messages already released with misleading or unfounded claims can be fact checked. A good fact checked story she said will first refute the claims or disinformation, bring up facts and data from authoritative sources to prove the contrary, and leaves no room for doubts and ambiguity.

With advances in technology, fake news is gaining more and more ground. With the outbreak of the corona virus, the cyber sphere has become a fertile ground for the spread of false and misleading information about the virus, it’s origins, local and international efforts to stem the spread of the disease.

it’s for this reason that CAMP in partnership with UNESCO and the European Union organized the workshop to help journalists inform their audiences with the right and correct inotmatiin and debunk fake news on COVID-19. Similar workshops have been held in Buea and Douala.

CAMP was created in 2005 and is operating in six of Cameroon’s 10 regions.

By Gilla Everdine