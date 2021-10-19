CMF: Zone A Members Called to Appreciate The Lord

CMF members of Zone “A” of the Mezam Presbytery have been told to give appreciation to where it’s deserve. Rev. Asenek Cynthia was speaking at the Zonal Come Together on Sunday 17 October at PC Ntamulung.

The Come Together described by the Zonal Coordinator (ZC) Ngwa Andrew as a mock examination to the CMF Rally later this year brought together eight groups that make up zone A of the Mezam Presbytery. The groups participated and competed in choral music , brain trust, bible quiz, arts and more.

For the ZC, the Come together was a success, and an indication that his zone is ready for the rally. He called on the groups to keep on practicing to as to do better in the rally a day keep their flag flying.

Earlier the Rev. Asenek in her sermon during the church service to kick start the event called on CMF members to recognized the role of God in their lives and give appreciation to him for all that he has done for them. She likened today’s generation to the Isrealites of old who turn their back from God despite God taking them out from the bondage of Egypt. Like Prophet Hosea who reminded the Isrealites of old, she reminded the CMF members who continue to show allegiance to witch doctors, their wealth, education, etc to turn their backs. Rather they should cast their burdens onto the Lord, for he cares especially at such difficult times that we are experiencing.

The Presbytery President, Fon Afungchwi II in his message to the groups congratulated them for the performance in the national rally and encourage them to keep up the good work so as to be amongst the best this time. He said membership in the group is fluctuating but hopes it can get above the 2102 members of 2021. He encouraged all groups to meet up with their levies, pay outstanding debts and work hard towards completing the major projects at hand.

CMF Zone A of the Mezam Presbytery is made CMF Ntamulung, Ntanche, Ntoh, Ntaafi, Sesia, Ntenefor, Station and Bujong.

By Abongwa Fozo