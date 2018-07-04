Yaounde Chains and Torture Southern Cameroonians

18 Anglophones were transferred yesterday (Monday July 2) from Buea Central Prison to Kondengui Prison, Yaounde. These 18 detainees are currently detained in ‘Kosovo’, a section of Kondengui maximum security prison.

They have been kept in tight chains and were brutally tortured last night by prison guards who repeatedly called them Ambazonians. This prompted a strike action in prison by other Anglophone inmates today. One of them has a decaying wound, another is suffering with a broken arm.

As a result of pressure and the strike action by other Anglophone inmates, the prison registrar said, orders from hierarchy demanded him to keep the detainees in chains for observation.

This is a repeated pattern of treatment upon Southern Cameroonians and alleged separatists, none of their rights are respected, presumption of innocence seems not to exist and authorities act with impunity.

Below is complete list of those transferred to the Kodengui Maximum security prison

14 were transferred from Buea central prison to Kondengui, Yaounde and 4 were transferred from SED to Kondengui.

1) TATI ERIC NGU

2) HARRIS BOSEME

3) NKWETATO ROBERT

4) IKOE CLINTON

5) ACHA IVO ABEN

6) JOHN MARINUS NDENGE

7) OBEN FRANKLINE TABOT

8) EYONG CHARLES

9) EFFIA GIDEON

10) ORDEMA FRANCIS

11) AGBOR TAKU JOSEPH

12) AWU GREGORY ASHU

13) TANYI ROBERT TATAW

14) JONG ORLANDUS

15) NJEYA JUKIUS BAWE

16) KUM NESTOR

17) AYUKEM FRANKLIN

18) FONJONG ARMSTRONG

—Agbor Nkongho

CENTRE for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa.