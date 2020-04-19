Yang Takes Over As Grand Chancellor

Yang Philemon

President, Paul Biya on Friday April 17th 2020 appointed former PM Philemon Yang as Grand Chancellor of National order. He takes over from Peter Mafany Musonge, another former PM and now head of the National Bilingualism and Multicultural Commission.

As Grand chancellery, Philemon Yang will be responsible for identifying an giving out various national honours to deserving Cameroonians.

Philemon Yang was Cameroon”s longer serving PM. He was appointed Prime Minister on March 30, 2009 and was replaced by Joseph Dion Ngute on January 4, 2019.