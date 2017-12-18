Wum: Madrid FC Wins 3rd Edition of Mayor’s Cup

Madrid FC of Hausa Quarter Wum is this year’s winner of the Mayor’s Cup after 1-0 win over Zenith at the finals played at the Wum Municipal Stadium on Sunday December 17, 2017 and presided over by the SDO for Mechum, Kamga Charles.

Madrid FC went home with the first prize of 290 000 frs, while Zenith FC took home 190,000 frs, with third 3rd and 4th teams receiving 75,000 and 50,000 frs respectively. There were also prizes for the best player (Che Thierry), best goalkeeper (Sapiono Duada), highest goal scorer (Agi Yannick with 13 goals) and the best young home grown talent (Njiamang Yannick)

Dighambong Anthony, Mayor of Wum reminded the youths of Wum that the aim of the competition is to bring the youths together to celebrate the end of year festivities while as the same time promoting talents. He called on the elites of Menchum to help revive Menchum Eagles, once the pride of the people of Menchum. He advised the winner and losers to show a spirit of fair play because in any competition, there are always winners and loser. He hoped such a spirit will be the watch words for the next edition that comes up in 2018.

The Wum Mayor’s Cup is in its 3rd edition. A total of 12 teams divided into two pools participated in this year’s competition with the first four in each pool qualifying for the quarter finals, played in two legs. This year’s competition started on October 12, 2017 with a total of 45 matches played and 169 goals scored.

The Wum Mayor’s Cup has become a huge attraction for the municipality with youths, women and men a like taking keen interest in the competition and following the progress of their teams piously. Each game day fans of the various teams poured into the Wum Municipal Stadium, attracting petit traders, commercial bike riders and others associated business to flourish.

By Teku Patience in Wum, Menchum Division.