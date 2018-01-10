WODA Raises FCFA 1.4M for Community Development

Sons and daughters of Kikaikom village in Kumbo, Bui Division of the North-West Region grouped under the umbrella of Wonkom Development Association, WODA, have raised the sum of FCFA 1.4 million for community development.

The amount was realized during the annual general assembly and fund raising of the village held last December 26, 2016 in the village council hall,NsaNsa.The annual gathering brought together sons and daughters of the village from within and without the village.

While meetings groups and individuals deep their hands to support development of the village, external branches from Bamenda, Limbe, Douala, Yaounde and beyond the country demonstrated an extra-ordinary situation by acting as sons of the soil.

The Douala branch supported with a sum of closed to FCFA 450,000 while Yaounde branch came up with the sum of FCFA 250.000.

Meanwhile, in his inaugural speech, the national president of WODA, Shey Nsoyuni Lawrence, did not only urged his fellow brothers and sisters to support development in the village but reminded them why the association was created.

“WODA was initiated to bring all the sons and daughters of Kikaikom under one umbrella where they could build and promote peace, fraternity and solidarity as well as identify and implement projects of common interest. I therefore urged you to fight towards making your village a community with a difference in Kumbo Central,” SheyNsoyuni stated.

Notwithstanding the remarkable progress that has so far been made in the various domains with the limited resources raised annually, Shey Nsoyuni said much is still left to be done and needs the full participation of all sons and daughters of Kikaikom within and without the village.

Apart from buying a membership card and paying annual development fees, SheyNsoyuni stated that fund raisings are voluntary contributions which are raised for specific projects such as the current health project centre.

Besides raising funds, reports from external branches were presented with a general cry for parents to encourage their children leaving out of the village to joined WODA meetings so as to contribute in village activities.

The financial report of the association was also presented as well as reports from committees in charge of the water management scheme, health, road maintenance, fertilizer, sport and animation.

According to the report from the water scheme, the committee registered a positive mark followed by the construction of two water catchments to help solve the problem of acute water shortages in some quarters of the village.

Going by the health committee report, information filtered that funds raised during the annual gathering will be used to complete and kick start the village health center so as to help facilited inhabitants to start benefiting. It was agreed that the problem of electricity to some villages will be looked into.

By Etienne Mainimo Mengnjo