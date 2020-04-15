Who Was Hon. Mbah Ndam?

The late Hon. Mbah Ndam Joseph

The Right Hon Joseph Mbah Ndam was born in 1955 in Batibo where he attended his primary school, then went to Government Grammar School Mamfe. He then went to the then University of Yaoundé where he ended with a Doctorat de troisième cycle in Private law.

He joined the Cameroon Bar Association in 1990 as a full Advocate. In 1990 he joined the Social Democratic Front at its creation and has since then been one of the most formidable pillars of the Party as an ideologue, a strategist and inspirational figure. He led the college of lawyers who are the Party’s Legal Advisers until his demise.

He has been a member of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), National Advisory Council (NAC) and has led two NEC teams for the reorganization of Party structures in the North West and in the South West where he died still maintaining the latter position.

The Right Hon Mbah Ndam joined the Cameroon Parliament in 1997 and seeing his prowess was immediately chosen as the SDF Parliamentary Group Leader. Under this position as SDF Chief Whip, he led the Party in pushing for numerous reforms effected on the electoral code and the fight against corruption. In this regard, it was with his impetus as SDF Group Leader that they pushed for the arrest and imprisonment of Ministers for corruption, starting with the famous Mounchipou Gate. He held this post until 2007 when he left it to become Deputy Speaker in the same institution, a post he held till 2020, this year.

For his 23 years in Parliament, he has been member of the Constitutional Law Committee. He was also member of the CEMAC Parliament, Member of the Commonwealth Parliament, Member of the Pan African Parliament, that he was very instrumental in its creation. The Right Hon Joseph Mbah Ndam was also a Human Right Advocate. He was equally a Board member of the CCC and NFC banks. Cameroon loses a real Statesman. ( He passed away on Monday April 13, 2020 in Yaounde)

Denis Nkemlemo, SDF National Communication Secretary