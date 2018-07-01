Uprising Dolly Pearl Speaks Up

Uprising artist, Dolly Pearl seems to be a rare bred of a young Cameroonian artist that has decided to part ways with a music industry dominated by Pop, RnB and and Afro hiphop. Dolly Pearl recently revealed to Bamenda Online in an interview with Culture and fashion Promoter Fombi Armstrong the reasons why he ventured into music and afrobeat in particular.

BamendaOnline.net:

LET US START WITH YOU INTRODUCING YOUR SELF?

Dolly Pearl:

Well, I was born Ataindum Donald Nge, on September 2nd 1997, in the West African city of Bamenda. I am an Afrobeat recording artist better known as DOLLY PEARL.

BamendaOnline.net:

HOW DO YOU DESCRIBE YOUR MUSIC?

Dolly Pearl:

My music is highly melodious with deep lyrical contents that express the socio-economic and political realities of Africa.

BamendaOnline.net:

WHAT INSPIRED YOU TO INDULGE IN SUCH A SERIOUS GENRE OF MUSIC LIKE FELA’S AFROBEAT?

Dolly Pearl:

Haha! Its all the work of God. I only discovered Afrobeat is my true style of music only after connecting with a multi-instrumentalist and music producer Edwin Nyambi. One day,I received a message from a music producer called Iron Beat, who told me his brother Edwin Nyambi, has heard one of my songs and opted to redo the base line. I accepted, and after further talks, Edwin and I, decided to work on a full album. In the process, I presented recorded verses for 17 songs to Edwin, who quickly realized that 16 of the songs were fully within the Afrobeat genre. Then Edwin recommended that I should intensely listen more often to FelaKuti, whom at the time, i wasn’t familiar with his music. So i started listening to FelaKuti,and discovered we had much in common in terms of song composition. I learned a whole lot from the Afrobeat legend FelaKuti, and the rest is history.

BamendaOnline.net:

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE ISSUES YOU EXPRESS MOST IN YOUR LYRICS?

Dolly Pearl:

Like I said earlier on, I express the socio-economic and political realities of Africa, in my music. To be precise, I dwell on issues such as corruption, embezzlement, bad leadership, the plight of the downtrodden people, and of course social ills.

BamendaOnline.net:

HOW DOES IT FEEL PERFORMING LIVE ON STAGE WITH YOUR BAND, TO A SOLD OUT AUDIENCE?

Dolly Pearl:

It is such a priceless feeling that doesn’t only give me maximum fulfillment, but it also makes me realize I was born to be a live music stage performer, and I look forward performing live with my band THE WUL’IBALI ORCHESTRA, on stages across the whole world.

BamendaOnline.net:

DOES DIGITAL TECHNO INFLUENCE THE WAY YOUR MUSIC IS CREATED IN THE STUDIO?

Dolly Pearl:

Not at all because as a live music stage artist, all my songs are recorded only with live instruments played organically.

BamendaOnline.net:

ON THE CURRENT AFRICAN MUSIC SCENE, IT IS RARE TO FIND A YOUNG ARTISTYOUR AGE CREATING A BAND AND PERFORMING LIVE MUSIC, WHY DID U CHOOSE SUCH A CHALLENGING PATH IN THE MUSIC BUSINESS?

Dolly Pearl:

If God has blessed me with the ability to create Afrobeat music, then it is only fair for me to embrace and love live music because Afrobeat to me is a very serious genre of music that needs to be created and delivered on stage, strictly live.

BamendaOnline.net:

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOUR SELF AS A LIVE MUSIC STAGE ARTIST IN FIVE YEARS?

Dolly Pearl:

I see myself touring the world back to back from January to December, sharing my music and connecting positively with the people.

BamendaOnline.net:

WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST? WRITING AND COMPOSING AFROBEAT SONGS,RECORDING LIVE IN THE STUDIO OR PERFORMING LIVE ON STAGE WITH YOURBAND?

Dolly Pearl:

I truly love all at once. It is impossible for me to separate any of them because they are all relevant stages in my process of creating and delivering live music.

BamendaOnline.net:

FROM YOUR NAME AND LOOKS, ONE MAY MISTAKE YOU FOR A POP STAR, HOWPASSIONATE ARE YOU IN SPREADING THE AFROBEAT GENRE ACROSS THE WORLD?

Dolly Pearl:

I am so very passionate about the advancement of Afrobeat being not only a music genre but a culture.

BamendaOnline.net:

ANY SPECIAL MESSAGE FOR YOUR FANS?

Dolly Pearl:

I love them dearly from the bottom of my heart and I look forward to performing to them live on stage many times over.

By Fombillion