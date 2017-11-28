Tunisia Edge Cameroon In World Basketball Qualifiers

Afro basket Champions Tunisia has beaten Cameroon by a single point, Sunday November 26, 2017 at the close of the first qualifying rounds of the World Basketball Championship 2019 in China.

The two teams had already clashed last September in the group stage of the Afrobasket championship. Tunisia clearly imposed (68-51) win over Cameroon before becoming champion of Africa a few days later. But that was two months ago.

Cameroon came with a different team this time, reinforced by the presence of professional players (Jeremy Nzeulie, Kenneth Kadji, Franck Tchoubaye) and determined to trash the African champions.

Things did not happen as planned for the Basket Lions. With a more lubricated collective display, the Tunisians quickly make the difference. Impressive in the three-point attempts, they took advantage especially thanks to Omar Abada (15 points, 1 rebound), Cameroonians did not succeed in making good transmissions. At the break Cameroon led by 8 points.

TheLionscame back in the second segment more determined. At the centre of this turnaround was Jeremy Nzeulie who had hitherto been oblivious. He slamed 10 points and recovered four rebounds. He was accompanied in this comeback by Williams Narace, scorer of a double-double (19 points, 10 rebounds).

The Lions briefly took a one point lead with time running out but the Tunisian coach asks for a time-out. The result pays off as the visitors pass by and finally win (67-66). The Lions lost, but put up an interesting game.

Tunisia finishes this first qualifying phase at the top of Pool A with 6 points. Cameroon, 2nd with 5 points. Chad and Guinea close the standings respectively with 4 and 3 points. The return leg is schedule for June 2018 in Tunis.

At the end, the first three of this group will face the first three of Pool C (made up of Angola, Egypt, Morocco, DRC). The first two teams at the end of the playoff will qualified for the World Cup scheduled for September 2019 in China.

By Abel Bela Samari in Yaounde