Tubah Youths Celebrate Oliver Agho’s Victory

Supporters of Oliver Agho took to the streets immediately after the results were proclaimed



The suporters of Agho Oliver, the newly elected member of parliament for Tubah-Bafut constituency took to the street of ENS Bambili on Tuesday 7 April, 2020 in celebration following the proclamation of results by the constitutional council. For the second time he was declared the winner following the March 22nd legislative rerun that took place in some constituencies in NW and SW regions.

The youths (mostly students of UBa) who turned out to celebrate his victory are very optimistic that he will be a champion for the youths since he himself is one. They think that as a youth he will be very attentive to their problems and can drive the development of the constituency.

According to the president of his fans club Fornjum Promise, they are happy because he is a leader and not a politician. As a leader, he will help channel their problems to the national assembly he added.

Their major problem as youths he continued centres around unemployment, lack of good drinking water in the community and poor infrastructure.

Talking to Ndinwa Quinta, the financial secretary and of the fan club and an alternate MP, she said she was overjoyed with his election into the glass house. He thanked the head of state for choosing a friend and brother as an MP. in other

She promised that they will use this opportunity to sensitize the youths of Bambili and Tubah as a whole Bambili on the COVID 19 which is real and deadly.

This is not the first public office that Oliver Agho is holding. He previously served as the Secretary General of FECAFOOT NW.

By Bethsheba Everdine