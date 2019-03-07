The Bloody Record of last Weekend’s Clashes!

several houses were set ablaze by the raiding military

At least 25 houses were burned in Bamukumbit village, Balikumbat district, Ngoketunjia, Northwest region, on the night of Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Armed men wearing military uniform but unknown , would be at the origin of the operation, which fortunately did not lead to any loss in human life. Nevertheless, at least five people were wounded, including one seriously, among the villagers fleeing the attack.

After a sporadic exchange of gunfire, at least a hundred villagers from Bamunkulbit took refuge in the surrounding mountains and surrounding areas, and had only their eyes to mourn the flames in their homes. The food market of Atokop, was attacked and the products on sale taken away by the attackers.

The situation is not very good for the officials serving in the region. Many have taken shelter in the French-speaking zone, and those who resist are being attacked by Ambazonie militiamen. Until last night, Henry Awah Muna, the regional delegate for the environment, nature protection and sustainable development, abducted Sunday with his wife, in circumstances still elucidated, was still untraceable.

As we have never found traces of the former sub-prefect of Batibo or even the Regional Delegate removed from the Social Affairs.

Source: camer.be