“I will Bury the Water crisis in Tubah” – Mayor Tanjong Martin

The Mayor of the Tubah municipality, Tanjong Martin has promised abundant water supply to inhabitants of the five villages that make up Tubah and more especially to the students of the University of Bamenda.

Tanjong Martin addressing council session

The student population travels for kilometers in search of the prestigious liquid.

He made the declaration Thursday March 12, 2020 in Tubah during the first administrative and management accounts session of the council

The first council session of 2020 also served as the installation ceremony of the new team under the banner of the CPDM.

Mezam SDO, Mooh Emile Simon dared the Mayor and his deputies to work for the betterment of the people. He called on all the councilors to be law abiding citizens and stay off community divide and go down on the field and bring projects that will be of the common good of the population of the five villages that made up Tubah sub division.

In his key note address to the councilors and the population, Mayor Tanjong Martin thanked them for the vote of Confidence that they gave him during the February 9th municipal Elections that saw him emerge victorious under the banner of the CPDM party.

“It is thanks to FEICOM and the public Investment budget that the council we are able to carry out some developmental projects within the Tubah municipality.” Mayor Tanjong said

Shortly after their installation, Mayor Martin Tanjong outlined his immediate projects with the water shortage in Tubah and road maintenance as top priorities

To achieve the objectives of the council and it’s inhabitants, the council must first tackle the ravaging Anglophone crisis that has been on for three years and counting

Neba Jerome