Stade Renard Holds Yosa, Canon Sinks Further

Visiting Stade Renard of Melong has forced Yong Sport Academy (YOSA) to a virgin tie in Match Day 25, leaving Union Movement Sportif (UMS) of Loum to overtake both teams to 4th spot on the standing. Meanwhile Canon of Yaounde suffered a zero to one defeat in Douala to further compromise their chances of surviving the season as Cotonsport and Eding move on, toe-to-toe at the top of the standing.

Playing in Bamenda this afternoon, Yong Sport and Stade Renard engaged the match played under the rain with a lot of determination. In a physical battle between two evenly matched sides, chances were far in between. The closes opportunity of the match fell the way of the home team. This came in extra time when substitute Nkwenti Festus rose highest to meet a well taken corner by Ebongue Ebongue but unfortunately his headed effort hit the upright, sending the close to two thousand fans holding their heads in their hands in agony and frustration.

Emmanuel Doumbe Bosso, Coach for YOSA said Stade Renard came very prepare and were helped by the fact that the play on a similar pitch like Bamenda and knew how to maneuver their way in the match. “Failing to score at least a goal is our fault; we should have killed the game” he added

For his opposite number, the objective in Bamenda was to return home with at least a point. So it was not a bad result. The next objective is the match against Racing coming up next.

Today’s result leaves Yosa on 37 points and drops from 4th to 5th on the table. Stade Renard also gains one point but drops a place down to 6th. Both teams were over taken by UMS of Loum that beat Les Astres of Douala by 1-0 to climb up to 4th spot.

Over in Douala, it was a sweet revenge for Union who edged passed Canon by a goal to zero. This result compounded the weight of relegation bearing on Cameroon’s most successful team and making the work of new president, Pierre Wome Nlend more difficult. Canon drops one place towards the bottom, and is 6 points away from relegation on 22 points and with nine more games to go.

Playing at home in Garoua, Cotonsport demolished Racing of Bafoussam by 4-0, and signaled their clearest intention ever to reclaim top spot. Running neck to neck is Eding Sport who inflicted a 2-0 win over Aigle in Yaounde .

Colombe rekindled some hopes of survival with a 1-0 win over Bambouos in Yaounde. Surprising was Lion Blesse 2-0 victory over Feutchue FC od Ndiko Bandjoun.

By Abongwa Fozo