Sounds of Gunshots Bring Mbengwi To Stand Still

It’s a sunny Friday afternoon, Tad Market, the commercial hub of Mbengwi was filling up for another busy day. Not long, unidentified men mounted road blocks using tree trunks, and blocking access and exit from the market in all directions. But through phone call, a temporal impromptu market surfaced at Mile 18 Mbon. Business had been going on normally with the buying and selling of garri, palm oil, water fufu, fowls, pigs etc.

Then at about half past 1 pm, news of gun exchange went viral across town. The sounds were head from the Mile 19 direction towards the council, police and gendarmerie post.

Within the twinkle of an eye, Mile 18 was completely shut down. All opened business closed their doors, bikes and cars disappear into thin air from the Mbon Motor park. Some traders in the Mbon Market become stranded and could not find a way out of the market. The market gates remained closed till about 20 minutes after when the sounds of the gun exchange died down. When the gates were finally opened, traders and buyers alike speedily took to their heels to one direction, their homes.

At press time there’s a complete shutdown of the town. Everyone is now indoors. The source of the gun firing remains unclear.

By Fongoh Primus in Mbengwi