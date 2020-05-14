Six MRC Militants Arrested For Distributing Face Masks

Wearing of face masks has been made compulsory in Cameroon as a politician distribute them here in a Douala market

Six members of Cameroon’s opposition party, the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC), have been arrested for distributing face masks and hand sanitisers in the nation’s capital, Yaoundé according to a report by the BBC.

The six men were picked up at the Mokolo market, one of the largest in the country.

Police accused the six arrested of involvement in an “illegal campaign”.

The government has thwarted and blocked attempts by the MRC to raise funds to help in the fight againat Covid-19. Denouncing them as illugal while promoting similar efforts by the state.

An MRC spokesman Bibou Nissack, described the arrests to the BBC as a charade designed to stop the party from helping Cameroonians battle the pandemic.

The report also states that two senior officials of the MRC have been summoned to appear before the police. They are Christian Penda Ekoka, who headed the fund raiser, and Alain Fogue Tedom, the part”s treasurer.