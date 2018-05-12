Several BIR Elements Wounded In Limbe Accident

Several military officers have been wounded, with some feared dead following an accident this morning at Down Beach Limbe, Fako Division of the Southwest region. The accident according to eyewitnesses happened when the military truck transporting elements of the Elite Force, the BIR from their training camp at Manowar bay-Limbe to Buea for the installation of the New Military commander of the Southwest Region rammed into an electric pole, turning over.

The military quickly sealed off the area, preventing others from gaining access or information of the injured. The wounded were rushed to nearby hospital where some residents said they counted some 10 fatalities. The cause of the accident is not yet known.