Mezam Mayors Take Oath of office

The City mayor and Mayors of Bamenda I and II

The mayors of Bamenda I, II and III, Santa, Tubah and Bafut and the City mayor of Bamenda and their deputies have taken their oath of office in a solemn ceremony that held at the Bamenda Court of first instance on Thursday 12 March 2020.

Magistrate Therisa Bekalie administering the oath called on the elected mayors to perform their duties as prescribed by the law, avoiding conflicts, mismanagement, work for the interest of the population, maintain council property and equipment and improve on management of resources amongst others.

The oath taking she added is a covenant between the person taking it and God. She advised them to put the fear of God in the excercise of their daily activities.

Also involved in the oath taking were the civil status registrar and municipal treasurer of Tubah council.

Mayor Bamenda II

Speaking after the event, Paul Achombang, Bamenda City Council Mayor said “ I wish to thank the population of Bamenda for their mark of confidence in me. I will ensure that and guarantee human dignity is established so that at the end, we all shall collectively have a better city”

The mayors sworn-in included Paul Achombang (City Council Mayor), Felix Mbigha (Bamenda I), Peter Chenwi (Bamenda II), Cletus Fonguh (Bamenda III), Tanjong Martin (Tubah), Ngwakongo Lawrence (Bafut) and HRH Fon Samkia Elvis (Santa)

By Bathsheba Everdine

.