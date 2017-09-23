Google+ September 22 in Pictures - Bamenda Online | Bamenda Online

September 22 in Pictures

September 23, 2017.
Here are some of the less shocking pictures Bamenda Online gathered from yesterdays protests in the Southern Cameroon

there were several protests like this in different parts of Bamenda

Protest in Muyuka-SW

Some were clamouring for an independent SC

Many carried placards showing their frustrations

a protester with a placard

Thousands took to the street of Bamenda

Protesters turn up in numbers to show their frustration with the Unitary government [/caption]

Kumba protesters march pass a surprised administrator

Mothers and ederly women came out as "takumbeng"

The demonstrators were of all ages and sex

There were demonstrations in the USA

Takumbengs took to the streets of New York

The Forces of Law and Oder were surprised by the shear number of demonstrators

demonstrations took place even in small towns and villages

Mayor of Buea – Ekama Patrick's house attacked following the death of a demonstrator

The Elderly were not spared

Finace Junction Bamenda

One Response to September 22 in Pictures

  1. FONGOH p. AYEH September 23, 2017 at 6:50 am

    Thank you Bamendaonline

