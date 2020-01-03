Sen. Regina Mundi Communes With Njang Choir Members

Se. Mundi and PCC Ntamulung Njang Choir Members

Senator Regina Mundi – NW region, on the eve of the feast of Saint Sylvester received at her Upper Bayelle Residence-Bamenda, members of the Njang Choir Group of PCC Ntamulung to celebrate and thank the Almighty God for seeing them through the year 2019.

Sen. Mundi who is also a member of the choir was overjoyed to receive her fellow choir members at her residence at the dawn of a new year. Accompanied by her daughter Annebom Mundi, she thanked the Lord for giving them an opportunity to see another year and to have ended 2019 alive in the midst of many crisis at individual and community levels.

The Rev. Pastor Pefok Richard used the opportunity to pray for God to lead the Senator in all her endeavours and to guide and protect all the members of the Njang Choir throughout 2020. She urged them to put their faith and trust in the Lord and he will not fail them.

She donated corn seeds of 2kg each to the choir members as they prepare for the next farming season. She advised the members to plant these seeds, trust in the Lord and the output will help to feed their families and buy some basic items at home.

Each choir member received 2kg of improved maize seeds

it was also an opportunity to thank and praise god for seeing them through 2019

The president of Njang choir said their choice to commune with the senator was not only because she is a group member but because of her humanitarian service to the needy, the womenfolk, the internally displaced, the vulnerable groups and her constituency as a whole.

The Njang Choir of PCC Ntamulung is made up of over 50 members and they use the local language, mostly the Bafut to praise and worship God.

By Abongwa Fozo