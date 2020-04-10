Military Raids Che Street On Good Friday

Security officials take up position in Bda during a protest March in 2017

As early as 6.am this Friday (Good Friday) April 10th 2020, security officials condoned most of Che Street neigbourhood, stretching down to Behind Che round to Pinyin Quarters and sorrounding areas, stopping all movements into and out of the area for hours in what is commonly referee to as “Calle calle”

They carried out a thorough search of houses withing the area. Most residents were taken unaware. No reason was given. But some residents we spoke to after the incident said their houses were throughly searched from the sitting rooms to the bed rooms and any suspected hideout. Most people whose houses were searched believe they were looking for illegal arms.

Expressing her ordeal, Miss Kum a resident of the Che Street neighbourhood said, “… I just left the toilet, when my neighbor whispered through the window telling me there are policemen at the front yard. Not believing her, I majestically moved to the front where I bumped into them… I was told to go back into the house which I did. Thirty minutes later, I heard a loud knock on the door… they came in and started searching my house after which they left for my neighbor’s.. “

Many residents were left peplexed and scared to go to their job sites or to church.

Today is officially a public holiday and many people did not go to work. The operation it will appeared was timed to coincide with the day so as to get as many residents in as possible.

Some believe that the raid is because of the numerous attacks on security officials along the Che Street and against the GMI police by suspected separatist fighters.

Movement only resumed about 8am, though with the military still patrolling the area.

Nnam Vanessa