Bamenda: Security Forces Retrieved Guns At Sonac Street

The abandoned building where the guns were found

A joint security operation involving police, gendarmes and the army carried out a few minutes ago at the Sonac Street Bamenda has retrieved an abandoned cache of arms.

Traffic circulation and businesses around the area were temporary closed between 12:20 and 1 pm. A mixed security force descended on the scene in commando style following a tipoff. They immediately setup a perimeter around the area, blocking all vehicles. Traffic was forced to deviate into Ntamulung from Commercial Avenue and into Ayaba street from Nkwen and Up Station.

The operation was soon over when they recovered at least four automatic guns and ammunitions besides the building that formerly housed the Ngi Vichy Nursery and Primary School.

Bamenda Online gathered that the weapons were found by a boy who was clearing the compound around Crystal Pharmacy. He alerted authorities who informed the police, leading to the operation.

It would appeared the weapons including a face mask were left by bandits following an operation overnight. it appears they ran out of time to transport it under the guise of the night. The weapons were recklessly left besides the building under shallow grass.

Residents of Wakiki neighnourhood, just a few metres away from Sonac Street reported attacks in the early hours of today by armed bandits. Some are insinuating that the two incidents could be related. The security forces are yet to make an official statement.

the guns were found recklessly abandoned under these grasses

By Abongwa Fozo