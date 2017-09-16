SDF MPs, Senators Examine Role In Ongoing Anglophone Crisis

This was the objective of a two -day come together at the Ayaba Hotel Bamenda on the 14 and 15 of September, 2017 organized by the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung under the theme “Social-democracy and political crisis”, rallying SDF Members of Parliament, Senators and NEC members under the patronage of the Chairman Ni John Fru Ndi.

They are exploited the role of parliamentary opposition in Cameroon, particular in the face of the ongoing socio-political crisis in the Northwest and Southwest regions.

Hon Joseph Banadzem, SDF parliamentary group leader highlighted the impact they have created in the National Assembly. That they have always adapted to some key mode of operation, either they stage a walkout, motion for suspension of debates or go into question and answer session which has gone a long way to see that some changes are made on bills passed in parliament.

Prof Ajaga Nji SDF shadow cabinet Minister in his discourse on Social Democracy stated that the intention of the teachers and lawyers strike was not to get into a revolution but to change a situation but poor management has let it to deteriorate into what we have today.

He said “violence or conflict is not unique to Cameroon” for it happens all over the world. He revisited the wee hours of the Anglophone crisis when teachers complained that since 2013 they have written more than six letters to government, requested for audiences but nothing was done. Those letters “degenerated to the streets, then to riots, then civil disobedience and then what we have now.” Prof. Ajaga Nji blamed government for the system of incapacity and appealed that in crisis situations the early breeds be handled with before it degenerates.

Hon. Fobi Nchinda, MP for Bamenda-Bali presented a paper on “Institutional crisis or Anglophone crisis, understanding the crisis and the reasons behind it” He revisited the history behind the causes of the Anglophone crisis pointing to the period from 1919 to 1949 as the culprit. He read out the mandate of the United Nations on the Cameroon Trust territory

Hon. Fobi said on the 26th of Nov ember 1959 a major crowning point was the “accord de corporation” between president Ahmadou Ahidjo and Charles de Gaulle (France) which had six items in it. According to that accord, France was to determine the political, economic, socio-cultural policy of the Cameroon, decides and produces the currency, decides the orientation of the school curriculum, who to exploit Cameroon’s raw materials and how,

Today the situation still remains the same. France controls 50% of Cameroon’s natural resources, controls the strategic railways and port through Balore, produces Cameroon’s currency and holds it economic reserve and that is why and France will not let Cameroon go easily he concluded. The question now is that if we are to go into dialogue do we go into dialogue with, the French government or La Republic Du Cameroun? He questioned.

All participants at the seminar expressed concerns about the upcoming 2018 presidential elections in Cameroon with the current socio-political crisis and the economic situation of the country. They strongly condemned ELECAM which they say is theoretically independent but practically a wing of the CPDM.

Chairman Ni John Fru Ndi rounded up the seminar with a call on his lawmakers to use the knowledge they acquired from the various speakers to effect a change within and without the party especially in parliament.

By Pedmia Shatu

Source: Bamenda Online