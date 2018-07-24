2018 Presidential: SDF Convenes NEC for July 28

As the race for the Presidential election scheduled for 7 October 2018 heats up, the various political parties have intensified preparations to device strategies to woo voters when the time comes.

It is the case with the main opposition party, the Social Democratic Front who will be meeting in Bamenda on 28 July 2018, for a meeting of the National Executive Committee, NEC.

According to a communiqué signed by the party’s Secretary General, Jean Tsomelou, the meeting is enlarged to include Members of Parliament, mayors, shadow cabinet members and NAC members.

The agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed but sources within the SDF say the party will discuss on the strategy to adopt at the upcoming Presidential election.

The SDF’s flag bearer Joshua Osih is one of the 28 candidates who have deposited their files at the elections management body, Elecam. He was accompanied by the party’s Chairman Ni John Fru on Wednesday as he deposited his file at the Elecam Regional Office in Douala.

Elecam has until August 8 to publish the list of candidate retained for the Presidential elections. Candidates whose files would have been rejectted have a maximum of two days to appeal at the Constitutional Council.

In a twist of event, 20 of the 28 candidates said to have deposited their files to run for president last week decided to through their eight behind Paul Biya, the CPDM candidate in a move that has stunned many political observers.

By Pedmia Shatu Tita