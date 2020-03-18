Covid-19: Schools Closed As Cameroon Takes Drastic Measures

A primary school class room

Many schools in Bamenda today shut their doors as nationwide measures to combat the spread of the corona virus go into effect. Joseph Dion Ngute announced the closure of all schools in the country from pre-nursery to universities amongst 12 other measures Tuesday March 17, 2020This follows the confirmation of the 10th case in the country.

Many students in government secondary and primary schools were asked to go back home today morning as was the case with GBHS and GTHS Bamendakwe. It was a similar case for many private primary and secondary schools too.

The other measures taken by government includes the closure of Cameroon’s land and sea borders, suspension of all schools and university games, prohibition of gatherings of more than 50 people, closing of places of leisure, restaurants and drinking places as from 6 p.m, the control of inter-urban transport permitting movement only in cases of extreme necessity, suspension of foreign flights to all countries excerpt for cargo and ships transporting goods and other consumer products,

The measures said to be given by the president of the Republic came after an inter-ministerial meeting which held in Yaoundé yesterday. Most of the measures are due to come into force today.

The measures also come with a rallying call for all Cameroonians to respect basic hygienic measures recommended by the World Health Organization