Rev. Paul Njokikang Arrested

Rev. Fr Paul Njokikang at the UN Security Council

The Director of the Humanitarian Arm of the Bameda Arch Diocese has been arrested and detained at the BIR Camp, Bamenda Airport.

In statement release by the communication team of the Humanitarian family in Bamenda and shared on social media states that he was picked up this morning after he said mass at Mbinfibe-Mankon.

The statement “strongly condemn the capture and illegal detention of Rev. Fr Paul Njokikang” the reason for his arrest is not yet known but believed not to be unconnected to the anglophone crisis. His arrest also seems to follow a new pattern following the arrest of Islamic Scholar Abdul Karim and journalist Samuel Wazizi of CMTV for openly speaking against the Yaounde’s handling of the crisis in the two English speaking regions of the country.

Rev. Father Njokikang became famous when he presented a detailed report on the ongoing armed conflict in April at the UN Security Council.

The Humanitarian Family has called for his immediate release. The Humanitarian Family in Bamenda is currently helping victims of the ongoing war between Ambazonian separatist forces and the Cameroon military in providing some basic necessities especially food to the internally displaced and victims of the conflict.

By Abongwa Fozo