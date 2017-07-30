Registration For New School Year Launched

The proprietors, head teachers, principals and directors of schools from nursery to post secondary in the northwest region have resolved to start admitting pupils and students for the next academic year beginning now.

This comes after a meeting of education stake holders in the region with the administration to find ways of re-launching the school year. A series of strike actions by teachers and lawyers and social unrest in the Northwest and Southwest regions now known as the “Anglophone crisis” completely paralysed the previous academic year.

Meeting in Bamenda on July 24, 2017, the Association of Northwest Private Higher Education Institutions (ANOWEPHEI) resolved to commence lectures in all private higher institutions as from October 2017, prepare the ground work for an effective start of the new school year while at the same time proposed that “in order to diffuse the current socio-political impasse in the Northwest and Southwest and make the learning environment conducive for both students and lecturers, Government should release all persons arrested in connection with the current Anglophone crisis”

The meeting also urged the government to “summon the earmarked National Education Forum as soon as possible to review the educational system in Cameroon” and for the government to engage in “meaningful and Frank dialogue” with all the stake holders in an effort to resolve the current stalemate in both English speaking regions of the country.

ANOWEPHEI use the statement to express concerns over the economic impact of the crisis that it says is causing the NW and SW to lose economic potentials to other regions of the country and to some of our neigbours. “This bleeding must be halted” the statement continues and fears that a monster is consuming our children’s future.

Registration of old and new students for the new academic year 2017/2018 is currently going on every day as from 8 am to 2 pm in all the private, public and denominational schools of the Northwest region according to an announcement released after that meeting.

A series of proposals have been drawn up by the education stake holders and sent to the educational authorities on how to catch up with the lost academic year 2016/2017. These include amongst others the extension of the school year by one month, the extension of closing time by one hour, the promotion of all infants, pupils and students to the next class, the reduction of time for extra-curricular activities like the FENASCO, Youth Week, Bilingualism week etc.

In a related move, the administration of the NW has been holding consultative meetings with various segments of the society to gather their opinion on a way forward from the present stalemate. The Secretary General of the NW, Lanyuy Harry Ngwani in one of such confab with media men advised that “we shouldn’t take the future of the children hostage” but look for other ways to address the problem plaguing the two regions.

By Abongwa Fozo