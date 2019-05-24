PWD, Yosa Handed Tough 1/16 Final Opponents

PPWD of Bamenda, Yong Sport Academy and Foncha Street FC, the three remaining teams from the Northwest Region in the Cup of Cameroon (CC) now know the obstacles they need to overcome to reach the 8th finals following the draws conducted in Yaoundé today.

Yong Sport Academy picked arguably the toughest opponent in the draw when the landed serial contenders, Coton Sport of Garoua, six time winners of the cup in the last 32 round.  Yosa, one time winner (2013) overcome AS Lausanne of Yaounde  4-0 this afternoon to book a clash against the cotton waivers of Benou, in what will be Ndoumbe Bosso’s  first reunion against his former club since leaving Bamenda in acrimonious circumstances.

As if this was not enough, PWD, another Bamenda outfit drew the current cup holders, Eding Sport of Lekie in the 16th finals as well. After disposing of Kohi Maroua, 5-1 in the round of 64, the Abakwa Boys still have their hands full with the relegation playoff that is ongoing in Limbe. A victory for a PWD that is reluctant to fully engage the cup run due to its relegation load could open an easy path to the finals.

Meanwhile regional second division side, Foncha Street FC will challenge Renaissance of Ngoumou as a reward for eliminating Aigle of Dschang in the 32nd finals.

The date for the next round is yet to be determined.

Complete pairings of the 16th Finals of the Cup of Cameroon

01.          UNION DE DOUALA                        vs            winner UNISPORT /NGAOUNDERE FC

02.          winner  OFTA  /SOLEIL SPORT DE GAROUA           vs            PANTHERE DU NDE

03.          TONNERRE DE YAOUNDE              vs            COLOMBE DU DJA ET LOBO

04.          YOSA                                                   vs            COTON SPORT DE GAROUA

05.          EDING DE LA LEKIE                           vs            PWD OF BAMENDA

06.          AS FORTUNA DE YDE                      vs            winner APEJES/LA FORME FOOT DE BAFIA

07.          winner YAFOOT/FOUDRE D’AKONOLINGA           vs            STADE RENARD DE MELONG

08.          DYNAMO DE DOUALA                    vs            ASTRES DE DOUALA

09.          UMS DE LOUM                                  vs            FAP DE YAOUNDE

10.          AVION ACADEMIE                           vs            JEUNESSE D’OBALA

11.          NEW STAR DE DOUALA                  vs            FEUTCHEU FC DE DJIKO

12.          LEOPARD DE DOUALA                    vs            AS ETOA MEKI

13.          FONTCHA STREET OF BAMENDA                               vs            RENAISSANCE DE NGOUMOU

14.          AS MATELOT DE DOUALA             vs            DRAGON FC DE YAOUNDE

15.          FOVU DE BAHAM                             vs            CANON DE YAOUNDE

16.          AJAX FC DE MAROUA                     vs            LION BLESSE DE FOTOUNI

By Abongwa Fozo

