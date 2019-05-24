PWD, Yosa Handed Tough 1/16 Final Opponents

PWD Bamenda

PPWD of Bamenda, Yong Sport Academy and Foncha Street FC, the three remaining teams from the Northwest Region in the Cup of Cameroon (CC) now know the obstacles they need to overcome to reach the 8th finals following the draws conducted in Yaoundé today.

Yong Sport Academy picked arguably the toughest opponent in the draw when the landed serial contenders, Coton Sport of Garoua, six time winners of the cup in the last 32 round. Yosa, one time winner (2013) overcome AS Lausanne of Yaounde 4-0 this afternoon to book a clash against the cotton waivers of Benou, in what will be Ndoumbe Bosso’s first reunion against his former club since leaving Bamenda in acrimonious circumstances.

As if this was not enough, PWD, another Bamenda outfit drew the current cup holders, Eding Sport of Lekie in the 16th finals as well. After disposing of Kohi Maroua, 5-1 in the round of 64, the Abakwa Boys still have their hands full with the relegation playoff that is ongoing in Limbe. A victory for a PWD that is reluctant to fully engage the cup run due to its relegation load could open an easy path to the finals.

Meanwhile regional second division side, Foncha Street FC will challenge Renaissance of Ngoumou as a reward for eliminating Aigle of Dschang in the 32nd finals.

The date for the next round is yet to be determined.

Complete pairings of the 16th Finals of the Cup of Cameroon

01. UNION DE DOUALA vs winner UNISPORT /NGAOUNDERE FC

02. winner OFTA /SOLEIL SPORT DE GAROUA vs PANTHERE DU NDE

03. TONNERRE DE YAOUNDE vs COLOMBE DU DJA ET LOBO

04. YOSA vs COTON SPORT DE GAROUA

05. EDING DE LA LEKIE vs PWD OF BAMENDA

06. AS FORTUNA DE YDE vs winner APEJES/LA FORME FOOT DE BAFIA

07. winner YAFOOT/FOUDRE D’AKONOLINGA vs STADE RENARD DE MELONG

08. DYNAMO DE DOUALA vs ASTRES DE DOUALA

09. UMS DE LOUM vs FAP DE YAOUNDE

10. AVION ACADEMIE vs JEUNESSE D’OBALA

11. NEW STAR DE DOUALA vs FEUTCHEU FC DE DJIKO

12. LEOPARD DE DOUALA vs AS ETOA MEKI

13. FONTCHA STREET OF BAMENDA vs RENAISSANCE DE NGOUMOU

14. AS MATELOT DE DOUALA vs DRAGON FC DE YAOUNDE

15. FOVU DE BAHAM vs CANON DE YAOUNDE

16. AJAX FC DE MAROUA vs LION BLESSE DE FOTOUNI

By Abongwa Fozo